Violent disputePolice in Unterseen BE arrest two people in a restaurant
SDA
20.8.2024 - 21:46
In Unterseen BE near Interlaken, a large police operation took place early on Tuesday evening due to a dispute between several people in a restaurant on Bahnhofstrasse. Two people were slightly injured, as reported by the Bernese cantonal police on Tuesday evening at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.
