In Unterseen BE near Interlaken, a large police operation took place early on Tuesday evening due to a dispute between several people in a restaurant on Bahnhofstrasse. Two people were slightly injured, as reported by the Bernese cantonal police on Tuesday evening at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a report was received that an altercation was taking place between several people in the restaurant. The cantonal police responded with several patrols and two ambulances.

The altercation was already over by the time the patrols arrived, a police spokeswoman said on request. Further investigations into the course of the incident are underway.

