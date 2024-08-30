A police officer from Fulshear, Texas, catches a tiny alligator from the porch of a house with his bare hands. The video was recorded with a bodycam and published by the police.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you A family from Fulshear, Texas, called for help when they discovered an alligator on their porch.

In response, Lieutenant Bill Henry of the police department appeared and cautiously approached the reptile.

The alligator hissed at the officer, but Henry didn't care. He picked up the reptile with his bare hands. Show more

A family from Fulshear, Texas, had a little surprise guest on their front porch - a tiny alligator. The family called the police, and Lt. Bill Henry showed up.

On the video, one of the residents can be heard asking Henry if he could pick it up. The family shows him the porch, where the scaly reptile is lying next to the doormat. As Henry then approaches the animal, the crocodile can be heard hissing at the officer.

Henry didn't seem to care much and picked up the reptile with his bare hands.

The encounter with the small alligator was recorded with a bodycam and published by the police. According to Fulshear police, this was the lieutenant's second alligator catch of the day.

