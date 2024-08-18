A mother suffers a seizure while driving and ends up in the water. Thanks to her twelve-year-old son, two passers-by and a courageous police officer, she escapes with her life.

A woman has a seizure and drives into a lake in the US state of Texas.

She remains unconscious in the sinking car while her two children manage to free themselves.

The twelve-year-old son calls a police officer for help, who is able to rescue the mother. Show more

The bodycam of a police officer from West Orange in Texas shows dramatic images. The footage shows twelve-year-old Dwight begging for help. His mother had a seizure while driving. She lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a lake. While Dwight and his 16-year-old sister were able to free themselves, the woman got stuck in the sinking car.

The police officer drives with the boy to the scene of the accident, where the front of the car is already under water. Two passers-by are already there to help. Together they manage to break the window and free the unconscious woman from the situation. The officer immediately initiates resuscitative measures.

Rescue at the last moment

The help arrived just in time. The woman involved in the accident had to be given artificial respiration for the next three weeks. According to her family, the mother can breathe on her own again and is slowly gaining strength.

