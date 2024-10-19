Polish media reported that a driver was driving on a road in Stalowa Wola in south-eastern Poland on Friday when he first noticed a sheet on his car window. When the sheet slid down, he saw a body lying on the road. For a moment, the driver feared that he had hit a person.
The media showed a photo of the body lying on a crosswalk. The company transporting the body, Hades, regretted the incident on Saturday and announced that there had been a technical defect in the locking mechanism of the hearse's tailgate. It asked the relatives of the deceased and passers-by for forgiveness.