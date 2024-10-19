  1. Residential Customers
Defect in the tailgate Polish funeral home loses body on the road

dpa

19.10.2024 - 16:06

A funeral home in Poland has lost a body.
Symbolbild: imago images/ZUMA Wire

A funeral home in Poland has lost a body in the middle of the road. The company asked for forgiveness on Saturday for the incident in which a dead body fell out of a hearse onto the asphalt.

19.10.2024, 16:06

19.10.2024, 16:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A funeral home in Poland has lost a body in the middle of the road.
  • The media showed a photo of the corpse lying on a crosswalk.
  • The company asked for forgiveness for the incident on Saturday.
Show more

Polish media reported that a driver was driving on a road in Stalowa Wola in south-eastern Poland on Friday when he first noticed a sheet on his car window. When the sheet slid down, he saw a body lying on the road. For a moment, the driver feared that he had hit a person.

The media showed a photo of the body lying on a crosswalk. The company transporting the body, Hades, regretted the incident on Saturday and announced that there had been a technical defect in the locking mechanism of the hearse's tailgate. It asked the relatives of the deceased and passers-by for forgiveness.

