A funeral home in Poland has lost a body in the middle of the road. The company asked for forgiveness on Saturday for the incident in which a dead body fell out of a hearse onto the asphalt.

Polish media reported that a driver was driving on a road in Stalowa Wola in south-eastern Poland on Friday when he first noticed a sheet on his car window. When the sheet slid down, he saw a body lying on the road. For a moment, the driver feared that he had hit a person.

The media showed a photo of the body lying on a crosswalk. The company transporting the body, Hades, regretted the incident on Saturday and announced that there had been a technical defect in the locking mechanism of the hearse's tailgate. It asked the relatives of the deceased and passers-by for forgiveness.

