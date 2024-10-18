In this photo released by Wroclaw ZOO, four Sumatran tiger cubs can be seen at Wroclaw Zoo. Bild: Uncredited/ZOO Wroclaw/AP

Four Sumatran tigers have been born at a Polish zoo. Their birth was a closely guarded secret for weeks for fear they might not survive, the zoo in Wroclaw announced on Friday.

Tiger mother Nuri gave birth to four cubs.

The tigers were born on July 22nd Show more

The tigers were born on July 22 and belong to an endangered species whose population in the wild has dwindled to around 400 animals.

A zoo spokeswoman said that the cubs have now been vaccinated, have grown up strongly and, at around eight kilograms each, are about twice the size of a domestic cat. The four kittens are the offspring of mother Nuri and father Tengah. Mother Nuri currently lives in a zoo in Cottbus. Pawel Sroka, head of the zoo's carnivore department, noted that Tengah had stayed with the cubs from the start, which is rare for tigers. Where the animals will go and what they will be called has not yet been decided.

Sumatran tigers are the most endangered tiger subspecies. They are under increasing pressure due to poaching and shrinking habitats in the jungle. Wroclaw Zoo has been breeding them since the 1960s.

