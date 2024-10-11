Swiss Post is planning several cost-cutting measures. Postbus is particularly affected. Symbolbild: Keystone

Swiss Post is planning a reduction as part of a cost-cutting measure. There will be numerous redundancies - especially at PostBus.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss Post announced a planned reduction on Friday.

As part of the cost-cutting measures, the company is expecting 70 redundancies - mainly in the Postbus administration. Show more

Swiss Post is making savings and expects up to 70 redundancies, mainly in the Postbus administration. In addition, up to 200 employees will have to expect contract changes, as Swiss Post announced on Friday. Around 3,750 people are employed in mobility services.

Employees in the Postbus driving and control service are not affected by the job cuts, Swiss Post announced on Friday. The job cuts are to be implemented in as socially responsible a manner as possible. A corresponding social plan is in place. The measures will have no impact on passengers.

Swiss Post intends to become more efficient in the mobility sector and reduce costs, it added. Specifically, savings are to be made in management structures and administration. Swiss Post is thus making a contribution to the current savings plans of the Confederation, the cantons and the municipalities. These authorities order and co-finance regional and local passenger transport services.