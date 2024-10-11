Swiss Post is making savings and expects up to 70 redundancies, mainly in the Postbus administration. In addition, up to 200 employees will have to expect contract changes, as Swiss Post announced on Friday. Around 3,750 people are employed in mobility services.
Employees in the Postbus driving and control service are not affected by the job cuts, Swiss Post announced on Friday. The job cuts are to be implemented in as socially responsible a manner as possible. A corresponding social plan is in place. The measures will have no impact on passengers.
Swiss Post intends to become more efficient in the mobility sector and reduce costs, it added. Specifically, savings are to be made in management structures and administration. Swiss Post is thus making a contribution to the current savings plans of the Confederation, the cantons and the municipalities. These authorities order and co-finance regional and local passenger transport services.