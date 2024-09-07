Princess Gloria gave Supreme Court judge concert tickets - Gallery Gloria Princess von Thurn und Taxis is a dazzling figure who is very polarizing. (archive picture) Image: dpa US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito reported 900 dollars worth of concert tickets as a gift from Gloria Princess of Thurn and Taxis in his financial records. (archive picture) Image: dpa Princess Gloria gave Supreme Court judge concert tickets - Gallery Gloria Princess von Thurn und Taxis is a dazzling figure who is very polarizing. (archive picture) Image: dpa US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito reported 900 dollars worth of concert tickets as a gift from Gloria Princess of Thurn and Taxis in his financial records. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The judges on the US Supreme Court have to disclose their finances every year. In the report of one of them, an item relating to Germany catches the eye.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Conservative US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has received valuable concert tickets from Gloria Princess von Thurn und Taxis.

The gift came to light during the disclosure of his finances for 2023.

US constitutional judge Samuel Alito has been heavily criticized for several controversial flags in front of his houses, among other things. Show more

Gloria Fürstin von Thurn und Taxis gave US Supreme Court judge Samuel Alito concert tickets worth several hundred dollars last year. Alito disclosed his finances for 2023 and listed concert tickets from the German princess worth 900 dollars (around 760 francs) as a "gift". Gloria von Thurn und Taxis told the Bavarian media group that the tickets were for the Regensburg Castle Festival, of which she is patron. However, she emphasized: "The tickets are cheaper, he must have appreciated it." According to her, the Alitos are "private friends".

Gloria Princess von Thurn und Taxis is a dazzling figure who polarizes opinion. Her arch-conservative views turn some people against her, while others applaud her. In the 1980s, she made a name for herself with punk hairstyles, then with deeply conservative Catholicism. More recently, she has been accused of being close to right-wing extremists and homophobic. The 64-year-old denies this in interviews.

Conservative scandalous judge

The conservative judge Alito has made headlines in recent months because several controversial flags were hoisted in front of his property. These included an upside-down US flag - a symbol among supporters of former President Donald Trump who believed there was fraud in the recent 2020 election. Alito blamed his wife for flying the controversial flags and rejected calls from critics to stay out of court matters in light of Trump's attempts to influence the election.

Supreme Court judges are appointed for life and make sociopolitically groundbreaking rulings. They must disclose their finances annually.

Last year, reports of expensive gifts from a Texas real estate mogul to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas - including a luxury trip and trips in a private jet - sparked an ethics debate. The Supreme Court justices then agreed to a code of conduct, but its enforceability is questionable.

