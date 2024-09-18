Princess Kate has finished her chemotherapy. (archive picture) Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

For the first time since the end of her chemotherapy, Princess Kate has made an official appearance.

She made her cancer public in March and has made rare appearances since, most recently at Wimbledon in July.

Prince Harry will make his first public appearance in England in months on September 30. Show more

The wife of the heir to the British throne Prince William (42) met with staff from the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, as British media reported with reference to the Royal Family's diary. It was her first work appointment since the start of her cancer treatment. Early childhood development is a subject close to the future Queen's heart.

Just last week, the 42-year-old announced in an emotional video that she had finished her chemotherapy. She also said that she wanted to start attending appointments again. The non-public meeting on Tuesday at Windsor Castle is seen as the first small step back into everyday life. There were initially no pictures or videos of the meeting. Kate and her family live on the grounds.

The Princess of Wales, as her official title is, made her cancer public in March - also in a video message. Since then, she has rarely appeared in public, most recently at the Wimbledon tennis tournament awards ceremony in July.

Harry comes to England

Kate's brother-in-law Prince Harry will soon be traveling to his native England for the first time in months for a public appointment. The younger son of King Charles III (75) will take part in an event on 30 September in his role as patron of Wellchild, the organization announced. Harry last traveled to London in May for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games for war-wounded soldiers, which he founded.

The fifth in line to the British throne has lived in California for years with his wife Duchess Meghan (43) and their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3). The relationship with the relatives in the UK is considered to be shattered after the couple made harsh accusations against the Royal Family. In May, Harry met neither father Charles nor brother William. It therefore caused quite a stir when he was recently congratulated on his 40th birthday on both Charles and Queen Camilla's (77) official X account and that of William and Kate.

