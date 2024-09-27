The Princess of Wales in London, July 2024. IMAGO/Photo News

After surviving chemotherapy, Princess Kate is slowly venturing back into the public eye. She recently enjoyed a ballet performance in secret - and thanked everyone publicly.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you After her preventive chemotherapy, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is slowly returning to public life.

On September 26, 2024, she attended a performance of the English National Ballet incognito.

In a social media message, she praised the performance as powerful and inspiring.

Despite a slow return to public duties, her full recovery remains a priority. Show more

Princess Kate has had a challenging time. The 42-year-old finished her preventative chemotherapy in the summer of 2024 - a significant milestone in her healing process.

On September 9, 2024, she shared her relief at the end of her treatment in an emotional video message: "I can't tell you how relieved I am that I've finally finished my chemotherapy."

However, she also emphasized that her road to full recovery is still long and that she must continue to take each day as it comes. Her priority remains to stay cancer-free.

Kate thanks for ballet performance

On September 26, 2024, Catherine felt ready for another step back into the public eye and attended a ballet performance unrecognized - without the glamour of an official occasion.

The visit also remained secret until the Princess of Wales spoke out on her X account, which she shares with Prince William, on Thursday evening.

Princess Kate speaks out on social media after attending a ballet performance. Instagram: @princeandprincessofwales

"Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for a wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan's 'Giselle'. Creativity at its best! C," she wrote. The personal signature "C" indicates that she wrote the message herself.

Ballet visit as another step back to normality

There were no photos of her visit, which indicates that Catherine wanted to enjoy the evening quietly and for herself. After months of seclusion, art seems to be taking on an important role in her life again - a passion she has always cultivated.

But despite this appearance, she will not be returning to her intense royal calendar of recent years for the time being. "I am, however, looking forward to getting back to work and taking on more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she explained in her video message, adding that her diagnosis had made her and William "reflect on and be grateful for the simple but important things in life".

Kate's brother James Middleton also reported in an exclusive interview on the "Today Show": "She's doing well. She's getting the support she needs and can focus on what's important. But as with everything, it takes time to process everything."

Kate's visit to the "English National Ballet" seems to be another step back to normality for the mother of three - a step full of joy and new perspectives.