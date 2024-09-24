A raccoon has "made itself at home" in the German town of Ratzburg, according to a police report. Symbolbild: Keystone

A raccoon has taken up residence in a bedroom in the small German town of Ratzeburger. The animal cleared out the closet and blocked the door with its clothes.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A raccoon in a bedroom has triggered a police operation in Ratzeburg, Germany.

The animal cleared out the closet - and wouldn't let anyone in.

Only with the help of an authorized hunter was it finally possible to remove the animal roommate from the house. Show more

In the small town of Ratzeburg in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, police officers were called out on Saturday for an unusual police operation. The incident was triggered by strange noises coming from the bedroom in a residential building.

According to the report, the door could not be opened on site. The investigation ultimately uncovered an animal burglar: a raccoon had cleared out the closet and blocked the door with its belongings. According to the police report, the animal had "made itself at home" in the bedroom.

An authorized hunter was called in to ensure that the unwanted roommate moved out again. It was not possible to determine how the raccoon got into the house.