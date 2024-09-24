In the small town of Ratzeburg in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, police officers were called out on Saturday for an unusual police operation. The incident was triggered by strange noises coming from the bedroom in a residential building.
According to the report, the door could not be opened on site. The investigation ultimately uncovered an animal burglar: a raccoon had cleared out the closet and blocked the door with its belongings. According to the police report, the animal had "made itself at home" in the bedroom.
An authorized hunter was called in to ensure that the unwanted roommate moved out again. It was not possible to determine how the raccoon got into the house.