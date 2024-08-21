  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Harbinger of natural disasters Rare oarfish discovered off the coast of San Diego

Fabienne Berner

21.8.2024

A group of water sports enthusiasts have come across a 3.6-metre-long oarfish floating dead on the surface of the sea. The serpentine deep-sea creature is often associated with myths. Sightings are extremely rare.

21.08.2024, 14:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Kayakers and snorkelers have discovered a rare oarfish off the coast of San Diego.
  • The dead animal, whose natural habitat is the deep sea, measured 3.6 meters. Adult specimens can grow up to 8 meters long.
  • The carcass was taken to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography for examination.
  • As they are often sighted before earthquakes or storms, the snake-like fish are said to be the harbingers of natural disasters.
Show more

More on the topic

More from the department