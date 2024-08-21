A group of water sports enthusiasts have come across a 3.6-metre-long oarfish floating dead on the surface of the sea. The serpentine deep-sea creature is often associated with myths. Sightings are extremely rare.

The dead animal, whose natural habitat is the deep sea, measured 3.6 meters. Adult specimens can grow up to 8 meters long.

The carcass was taken to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography for examination.

As they are often sighted before earthquakes or storms, the snake-like fish are said to be the harbingers of natural disasters. Show more

