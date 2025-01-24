Ticker on storm Éowyn Red warning level in Ireland and Scotland +++ Flight cancellations in Switzerland +++ 183 km/h peak winds
Stefan Michel
24.1.2025
Storm Éowyn has brought wind gusts of up to 140 km/h to Ireland and parts of the UK, uprooting trees and damaging buildings. Flights are canceled, schools are closed. The latest in the ticker.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Storm Éowyn has reached Ireland.
- The highest warning level applies throughout the country. Schools are closed, transport links are disrupted and flights are canceled.
- The strongest gusts of wind have swept over Ireland at 183 km/h.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
3.12 pm
Storm of historic proportions - Éowyn continues to keep Ireland and Scotland on tenterhooks
Fallen trees and road signs, no electricity, no air and rail traffic: Storm Éowyn has brought public life in Ireland and parts of Great Britain to a temporary standstill. The new Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin called on the population to stay safe and at home. "It's a historic storm", he wrote on Platform X the day after his election.
Almost one million buildings across the entire island of Ireland were without power on Friday, with the highest red alert level in large parts of the country. There were only signs of some easing at midday. However, Liz Coleman from the Irish weather service Met Éireann warned on RTÉ: "We're not through yet." Great caution is still required.
The storm was already felt on Friday night, particularly in Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland. Thanks to the warnings, however, many people seemed to be prepared. No serious injuries or even fatalities had been reported by midday. A number of schools and other educational establishments in the affected areas remained closed.
Zeer zware storm #Éowyn zorgt momenteel voor ravage in Ierland, Schotland en delen van Engeland, in #Galway zijn extreme windstoten tot 184 km/u gemeten. Hier eerste indrukken van onze verslaggevers ter plekke in Lahinch, county Clare, aan de westkust van Ierland. Later meer! pic.twitter.com/Ya3E3DOBzQ— Weer & Radar Nederland (@weerenradar_nl) January 24, 2025
-
3.02 pm
How Organ Éowyn became a weather bomb
On its way across the Atlantic, storm depression Éowyn has become a destructive bomb cyclone. Meteorology speaks of an epxlosive cyclogenesis when a depression loses 24 millibars of pressure within 24 hours. Éowyn lost 50 millibars in this period, making it the most violent hurricane in decades.
Good afternoon everyone,— Kernow Weather Team (@KWTWeather) January 23, 2025
Here is the satellite image from NOAA GOES EAST Of Storm Eowyn, on its way across the Atlantic Ocean, and currently undergoing explosive cyclogenesis.
Explosive cyclogenesis is a low-pressure system whose central pressure falls 24 millibars in 24 hours… pic.twitter.com/aeAgXaC6Lu
-
11.44 a.m.
800,000 buildings without power, internet outage in parts of the country
Storm Éowyn is battering Ireland and parts of the UK with record wind speeds. More than 800,000 buildings in Ireland are without power, Irish media reported this morning. The internet went down in parts of the country. Wind gusts of 183 kilometers per hour were measured - the highest since data collection began.
Over 200 flights were canceled at Dublin Airport, and rail traffic was also at a standstill in large parts of the country. The highest warning level, red, was in force across the country in the morning. The Met Éireann weather service warned that the storm would become even stronger.
In Northern Ireland, all schools were ordered to remain closed on Friday as a precautionary measure. Public transport was halted, Belfast Airport announced disruptions to air traffic and many flights were canceled. Co-Head of Government Michelle O'Neill called on people to stay at home in a radio interview.
In Scotland, the most severe disruptions were expected in the densely populated "Central Belt" between Glasgow and Edinburgh. Schools will also remain closed here. Significant traffic disruptions are also expected. The airports in Edinburgh and Glasgow have announced restrictions on air traffic.
-
11.35am
Ireland calls on residents to save water
Irish Water calls on the population to save water. There could be supply shortages, the authority warns.
155,000 households are at risk. Thanks to water tanks, however, these would also have enough water for the next 24 hours.
However, Irish Water expects significant interruptions to the water supply. Technicians will be on their way to repair damage as soon as it is safe to do so.
-
11.18am
Cancellations and delays in air traffic - Switzerland is also affected
The severe storm Éowyn in Ireland and parts of Great Britain also affected air traffic in Switzerland on Friday. At Zurich, Basel and Geneva airports, flights to and from Dublin were among those canceled in the morning.
At Zurich Airport, two flights to Dublin and one flight to London City were canceled in the morning, as the airport's media office reported at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. Two incoming flights from Dublin and London City were also canceled. Other flights to London were also delayed, according to the statement.
In Basel, one flight to and one flight from Dublin were canceled, according to the Euroairport website. At Geneva Airport, six arriving and six departing flights were canceled, a spokesperson said on request. These concerned the destinations Edinburgh, London, Dublin, Belfast and Helsinki.
-
11.04 a.m.
Marine aquarium in Galway flooded
The Atlantiquaria in Galway, Ireland, has been flooded since Friday night - a result of the storm that is driving the waters of Galway Bay over the adjacent land.
The animals are safe and a member of staff is waiting on site, the aquarium reports. But it has hardly ever experienced a situation like this before.
Matt & all the animals are still ok. I did panic a bit when I couldn’t reach him for 30 mins but it turns out he had managed to fall asleep for a few mins & then I woke him up in a panic! 😂— Galway Atlantaquaria (@GalwayAquarium) January 24, 2025
You know it’s bad when a large wooden bench is seen ‘walking’ down the prom! #StormÉowyn pic.twitter.com/7cwVOEV4Jv
-
10.50 a.m.
What makes a natural event the event of the century
In the vernacular and also in many media, floods, droughts or storms are quickly referred to as the event of the century - "flood of the century", "drought of the century" or "storm of the century". Éowyn has also been called the storm of the century. Whether this is justified or not remains to be seen.
However, the term is not actually a buzzword, but a scientific term with a definition. A storm of the century occurs on average every hundred years. This is how the German Weather Service, for example, describes it in an article. It can therefore occur several times within a century, but sometimes not for 150 or 200 years. Specifically, the ten most severe droughts of the last 1000 years are century droughts.
This means that with each new event, the ranking and the extent required to be considered a century event changes. To make matters worse, the records do not go back 1000 years in all areas. Water levels were already recorded by people in the Middle Ages, but not wind speeds.
In the case of the hurricane Éowyn currently raging over Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, there is evidence that various weather services are at least describing the forecast as the most severe for several generations. An experienced BBC meteorologist says that she has never seen such a severe forecast in her entire career.
The fact that the highest wind speed ever recorded has already been recorded at 183 km/h suggests that Éowyn is indeed an event of the century.
Storm Eowyn could be the biggest seen for a century in parts of the British Isles, with winds of 100 miles per hour forecast and a serious risk to life in parts of Scotland and Ireland.— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 24, 2025
Our reporters have the latest across the UK. pic.twitter.com/z0PbZALTow
-
10.16 am
More than a third of households have no electricity
According to the BBC, the Irish electricity supplier ESB speaks of "unprecedented, widespread and extensive damage to the electricity infrastructure". The number of households without electricity has risen to 715,000. That is 40 percent of households in the country with a population of 5.3 million.
All schools are closed.
Many ferries are not running. Flights at Dublin Airport are canceled.
-
8.30 a.m.
Half a million households without power, strongest gust of wind ever recorded
Storm Éowyn is raging with record wind speeds in Ireland and parts of Great Britain. More than 560,000 buildings in Ireland are without power, Irish media reported on Friday morning. In the port town of Foynes, wind gusts of 183 kilometers per hour were measured - the highest since data recording began. More than 200 flights were canceled at Dublin Airport, and rail traffic also came to a standstill in large parts of the country.
The highest warning level of red remains in place for the Republic of Ireland. Heavy rain could also lead to localized flooding. The weather service Met Éireann warned that the storm would become even stronger. There were reports of fallen trees and traffic disruptions from many parts of the country. Schools and other educational institutions remain closed.
🌪️ Storm Éowyn Strikes! 🌧️— The Rns Times (@thernstimes) January 24, 2025
With winds up to 100 mph, heavy rain, and snow risks, the UK and Ireland face a historic storm.
🚨 Stay Safe:
🔴 Red & amber warnings in place.
⚡ Expect power outages—charge devices now.
🚗 Avoid unnecessary travel.
📢 Stay Updated: Follow the Met… pic.twitter.com/ITpGPJMYkv
-
January 24, 6:30 a.m.
Éowyn also hits Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland
In Great Britain, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland are particularly affected by the storm. According to the Met Office, the highest warning level for Friday is red here too. Heavy rain and snow is also expected during the course of the day. The storm is expected to last until the evening hours.
In Northern Ireland, all schools have been ordered to remain closed on Friday as a precautionary measure. Public transport was halted, Belfast Airport announced disruptions to air traffic and many flights were canceled.
In Scotland, the most severe disruptions were expected in the densely populated "Central Belt" between Glasgow and Edinburgh. Schools will also remain closed here. Significant traffic disruptions are also expected. The airports in Edinburgh and Glasgow have announced restrictions on air traffic.
-
11 p.m.
Ireland and Scotland expect worst storm in decades
In anticipation of Storm Éowyn, high wind warnings have been issued in Ireland and parts of the United Kingdom for Friday. Gusts of more than 130 kilometers per hour are expected.
For the Republic of Ireland, the highest level is red. Outgoing Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris warned of extreme danger to life. "You must be careful. Do not travel. Don't go near the coast," warned the politician, who was due to be succeeded in office by his designated successor Micheál Martin on Thursday.
According to the Irish weather service, gale-force winds of more than 130 kilometers per hour are expected. Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed. Public transport will also be at a standstill as long as the highest warning level is in force, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ. Even supermarkets announced that they would be closing their stores.
The British Met Office also issued a red warning for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland. In Northern Ireland, all schools were ordered to remain closed on Friday as a precautionary measure.
Scotland's head of government, John Swinney, called on people in the affected areas not to travel. The most severe disruption is expected in the densely populated Scottish "Central Belt" between Glasgow and Edinburgh.