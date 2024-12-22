A rescue helicopter crashed into a hospital in the southern Turkish province of Mugla and then crashed Bild: dpa

The rescue helicopter was due to take off for Antalya. But then it suddenly crashed into the facade of the hospital and crashed.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Turkey, a helicopter crashed into the façade of a hospital and crashed.

Four occupants died.

The cause of the accident is still unclear. Show more

A rescue helicopter crashed into a hospital in the southern Turkish province of Mugla and then crashed. Four occupants died, says provincial governor Idris Akbiyik. Among them were the two pilots, a doctor and one other person. The cause of the accident is still unclear. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to the families of the victims on Platform X.

Air ambulance helicopter crashes into hospital building in southern Turkey



The aircraft collided with the building before crashing to the ground. Four people died in the accident — two pilots and two doctors.



The preliminary cause is believed to be heavy fog. pic.twitter.com/s0ZBXXqA3G — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 22, 2024

The helicopter was supposed to fly to the neighboring province of Antalya, says Governor Akbiyik. It was foggy at the time of take-off. A video from the NTV channel shows the helicopter rising in the morning in deep fog and then drifting with its tail towards the hospital. The facade is damaged by the impact, as can be seen in pictures. According to official information, patients in the building are not injured.