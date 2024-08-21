Bearded vulture Johannes flies over the Klöntal after his release. Keystone

The Pro Bearded Vulture Foundation has released a bearded vulture back into the wild in Klöntal in Glarus. The bird of prey was rescued there last spring after being severely injured and then nursed back to health at the Goldau Nature and Animal Park in Canton Schwyz.

It is suspected that bearded vulture Johannes sustained his injuries in a fight with a golden eagle, the Pro Bartgeier Foundation announced on Wednesday. After several months of care, he was released back into the wild in Klöntal on August 14.

The bearded vulture has survived its first week back in the wild well and is circling above the Klöntal and the surrounding valleys, the press release continued. A GPS transmitter provides the movement data of the now sexually mature male.

Bearded vulture Johannes was originally released into the wild in the canton of Obwalden in 2017. The Pro Bartgeier Foundation is committed to the return and protection of the bearded vulture in the Alps. The bird of prey with a wingspan of almost three meters was extinct in the Alpine region at the beginning of the 20th century.

