Artificial intelligence Researchers propose agreement between humans and AI

18.10.2024 - 09:57

Researchers propose an agreement between humans and artificial actors.
Keystone

Researchers at the University of Bern propose an agreement between humans and machines. The "Human-AI Deal" is intended to regulate the handling of artificial intelligence models that imitate human thinking and acquire consciousness.

According to the University of Bern, artificial actors should one day be able to acquire such consciousness. "We want to prevent competition between the rights of humans and those of artificial actors," said Federico Benitez, lead author of the study.

Artificial actors should be designed in such a way that they are conscious but do not have to suffer the negative emotional components of pain. In return, they would have to consent to humans being given legal priority. "In this way, we could protect less privileged groups of people in particular and at the same time prevent the creation of artificial actors who feel pain from increasing the amount of suffering in the world," said Benitez.

The researchers' work was carried out as part of the "Human Brain Project", a European research project on digital modeling of the human brain.

