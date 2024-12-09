This is what it should look like in Dübendorf ZH one day: Visualization of the Zurich Innovation Park. Kanton Zürich

Starlab Space, the designated successor to the International Space Station, is coming to the Innovation Park in Dübendorf ZH. The private US company is one of the big players in space travel.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The space station development company Starlab Space wants to set up shop in the Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich (IPZ) in Dübendorf.

The company plans to benefit from its proximity to research partners such as the University of Zurich and ETH Zurich.

Starlab is to take over the functions of the ISS as a private space station from 2030 and enable research and commercial activities in low-Earth orbit. Show more

The US space station development company Starlab Space wants to set up in the innovation park next to the airfield in Dübendorf ZH. A letter of intent to this effect was signed on Monday.

Access to an airfield, large areas for the necessary infrastructure and strong research partners such as the University of Zurich and ETH Zurich convinced Starlab Space that the Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich (IPZ) was the right partner, according to a press release. Starlab Space is a corporate collaboration between Airbus, Voyager Space, Mitsubishi Corporation and MDA Space. The company is also closely associated with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

With the planned end of the International Space Station (ISS) in 2030, Starlab will continue the research and science of the ISS as a private space station and open up low-Earth orbit for private companies.

European location of the Starlab network

With the signed letter of intent between Starlab Space, the Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich Foundation and the newly founded Center for Space and Aviation Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Starlab Space plans to commence business activities in the Zurich Innovation Park.

According to the press release, Starlab could establish various facilities in the IPZ, such as a Center of Excellence for payload development and operation, as well as other Starlab ground segments focusing on biotechnology, biomedicine and pharmaceuticals. This would make the greater Zurich region a European location for the global Starlab network with industrial and research partners, according to the press release.

The Dübendorf Innovation Park is a center where universities, research institutions and national and international companies work together to drive innovation - with a focus on the fields of aerospace, robotics, mobility and production technologies.

