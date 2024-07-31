The observatory on the summit had to be evacuated and the Rai TV station interrupted the live transmission of some programs. Bild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press

The thick, black column of smoke can still be seen from far away: A major fire has broken out in Rome. Residential buildings and offices of the TV station Rai had to be evacuated.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The headquarters of the Italian public broadcaster Rai and other buildings threatened by fire were evacuated in Rome on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the early afternoon on Monte Mario, the highest hill in Rome, and devastated the woods on the hillside, as reported by an AFPTV reporter.

The flames spread quickly and black smoke rose into the cloudless sky above the city. Show more

Offices of the Italian public broadcaster Rai and several residential buildings have been evacuated due to a large fire on the Monte Mario hill in Rome. The fire broke out on the slopes of the hill in north-west Rome, the fire department announced. According to the Ansa news agency, the evacuation of the Rai offices meant that the recording of some broadcasts and programs had to be suspended.

Surrounding streets had to be closed due to the fire and the heavy smoke, which caused considerable traffic problems. Several parked cars in nearby neighborhoods caught fire. Pictures and videos from the fire department showed a thick column of smoke rising into the sky, which could still be clearly seen from afar. The authorities called for windows to be closed due to the smoke.

. Emergency services and helicopters tried to bring the fire under control and prevent the flames from spreading to the Piazzale Clodio district. Bild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press

According to the fire department, ten teams are currently working to extinguish the fire. Three helicopters are also being used. According to the fire department, the firefighting work was complicated due to the sudden change in wind direction. Although the situation around Piazzale Clodio, not far from the Prati district, is under control, some residential buildings have been evacuated as a precaution. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.

dpa