Offices of the Italian public broadcaster Rai and several residential buildings have been evacuated due to a large fire on the Monte Mario hill in Rome. The fire broke out on the slopes of the hill in north-west Rome, the fire department announced. According to the Ansa news agency, the evacuation of the Rai offices meant that the recording of some broadcasts and programs had to be suspended.
Surrounding streets had to be closed due to the fire and the heavy smoke, which caused considerable traffic problems. Several parked cars in nearby neighborhoods caught fire. Pictures and videos from the fire department showed a thick column of smoke rising into the sky, which could still be clearly seen from afar. The authorities called for windows to be closed due to the smoke.
According to the fire department, ten teams are currently working to extinguish the fire. Three helicopters are also being used. According to the fire department, the firefighting work was complicated due to the sudden change in wind direction. Although the situation around Piazzale Clodio, not far from the Prati district, is under control, some residential buildings have been evacuated as a precaution. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.