Entrepreneur Richard Lugner, who died at 91, is to be laid to rest in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna Archivbild: Herbert Pfarrhofer

The death of the socialite Richard "Mörtel" Lugner has moved Austria. Now many people are to be given the opportunity to say goodbye to the entrepreneur.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Richard Lugner will be buried on August 31 in a circle of family and friends.

Before that, the Austrian socialite will be laid out for a memorial service in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna.

People will be able to pay their last respects to the entrepreneur there and bid him farewell. Show more

Austrian socialite Richard Lugner will be laid out for a memorial service in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna. People will be able to pay their last respects to Lugner on Saturday, August 31, the family told the APA news agency. "All Viennese, the whole of Austria and beyond are invited to the memorial service for Lugner in St. Stephen's Cathedral to say farewell together," it said. During the course of the day, the entrepreneur will then be buried with his closest family and friends at a cemetery near his villa in Vienna-Grinzing.

Lugner died on Monday at the age of 91. He had also become internationally known for his visits to the Vienna Opera Ball, always accompanied by stars.

dpa