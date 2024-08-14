Austrian socialite Richard Lugner will be laid out for a memorial service in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna. People will be able to pay their last respects to Lugner on Saturday, August 31, the family told the APA news agency. "All Viennese, the whole of Austria and beyond are invited to the memorial service for Lugner in St. Stephen's Cathedral to say farewell together," it said. During the course of the day, the entrepreneur will then be buried with his closest family and friends at a cemetery near his villa in Vienna-Grinzing.
Lugner died on Monday at the age of 91. He had also become internationally known for his visits to the Vienna Opera Ball, always accompanied by stars.