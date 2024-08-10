Right-wing extremist protests at CSD in Bautzen - Gallery The federal police had already prevented a clash between the two groups at Dresden Central Station at midday with a massive operation. Image: dpa Despite right-wing protests, the party went ahead anyway. Image: dpa The threat from right-wing extremists is high in Bautzen. Image: dpa The police are on site with a large contingent. Image: dpa Right-wing extremist protests at CSD in Bautzen - Gallery The federal police had already prevented a clash between the two groups at Dresden Central Station at midday with a massive operation. Image: dpa Despite right-wing protests, the party went ahead anyway. Image: dpa The threat from right-wing extremists is high in Bautzen. Image: dpa The police are on site with a large contingent. Image: dpa

The Christopher Street Day demonstration in Bautzen in eastern Saxony is under police protection. The reason is right-wing protests. In Gifhorn, Lower Saxony, the police are even investigating after the CSD.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A demonstration for Christopher Street Day in Bautzen in eastern Saxony had to be held under police protection.

Two right-wing extremist counter-demonstrations created a tense atmosphere.

Despite the right-wing disruption, around 1000 people demonstrated for the rights of queer people. Show more

According to the police, the Christopher Street Day (CSD) demonstration in Bautzen in eastern Saxony, which was overshadowed by right-wing extremist protests, ended without any serious incidents. "There were no major riots or assaults," said a police spokeswoman. The police strategy of consistently separating the two groups had worked. According to initial findings, there were no arrests. A more detailed evaluation will follow.

More than 1000 people took part in the CSD demonstration, while around 680 people took part in the counter-demonstration under the slogan "Against gender propaganda and identity confusion!!!". The small right-wing extremist party Freie Sachsen had also called for a protest, which was joined by around 30 people, according to the spokesperson. At the end of the demonstration, the CSD participants were escorted to the train station by officers.

Diese Neonazis sind aufgelaufen,um den #CSDBautzen anzugreifen.Bleibt zu hoffen,dass @PolizeiSachsen diese gewaltbereiten Schläger festhält u dafür sorgt,dass alle Teilnehm. des CSD in Ruhe u ohne Angriffe u Bedrohungen abreisen können. #WirSchauenHin https://t.co/HHWghC1abY — KulturbüroSachsen (@KBSachsen) August 10, 2024

CSD co-organizer Jonas Löschau drew a positive conclusion in the evening: "It was an incredibly great and important signal that we sent out." He was delighted with the large turnout. The fact that the demonstration went off without any major incidents despite the counter-protests was thanks to the good preparation and the police.

Large police operation after situation assessment

Following an assessment of the situation on the previous days, the police were in Bautzen with a large number of officers. In addition to colleagues from Görlitz and Bautzen, officers from the federal police and riot police were deployed, including dogs, according to earlier reports. The federal police had already prevented a clash between the two groups at Dresden Central Station at midday with a massive operation. The counter-demonstrators were also checked at Bautzen station.

Investigation after hate comments at the CSD in Gifhorn

The CSD in Gifhorn, Lower Saxony, also continues to keep the police busy. An investigation was launched following several hate comments on an online article about Christopher Street Day. According to the police, around 2,500 comments were found under a Facebook post by an editorial team. Many of them contained insults and threats. The article was eventually removed by the editorial team.

Closing party canceled for security reasons

In Bautzen, the CSD organizers had canceled a planned closing party the day before - for security reasons, according to their own statements. "In the short time available, we didn't have the necessary resources to secure the party and protect the people," said CSD co-organizer Löschau. He said that he received mixed feedback after the cancellation. "There were some people who told us they were worried, but at the same time many people showed solidarity with us. That was nice to see."

Request from the organizers: better to stay in groups

It is sad that such events have to be secured by the police and private security forces time and time again, said Löschau, who sits on both the city council and the Bautzen district council for the Greens. "This is now a permanent state of affairs and a terrible sign." Löschau had recommended that queer people only travel to and from the city in groups.

Saxony's Minister of Justice expresses her shock

Saxony's Minister of Justice, Katja Meier, said she was stunned that an event had to be cancelled due to the tense security situation and strong right-wing extremist mobilization. "Hatred and agitation against queer people are an expression of misanthropic ideologies that have no place in our society," emphasized the Green politician.

Christopher Street Day takes place every year in many cities around the world and commemorates events on June 28, 1969: police officers stormed the New York gay and lesbian bar "Stonewall Inn" on Christopher Street, triggering several days of protests by gays, lesbians and transsexuals. The CSD is a reminder of the rights of queer people.

