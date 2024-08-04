A mob attacked a hotel in Rotherham where asylum seekers were believed to be staying. Bild: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/dpa

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has strongly condemned an attack by ultra-nationalists on a hotel in Rotherham, northern England, which was suspected of being used as asylum accommodation. The action was "extreme right-wing hooliganism", Starmer announced on Sunday. Everything possible will be done "to bring these thugs to justice".

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the northern English town of Rotherham, hooded men tried to storm a hotel where they suspected asylum seekers were staying.

Many of the attackers were masked.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has strongly condemned the attack. Show more

A group of right-wing extremists attempted to storm the Holiday Inn Express Hotel on Sunday, where they suspected asylum seekers were staying. Images from the news channel Sky News showed police officers struggling to push back the mob. A chain of officers with protective shields could be seen confronting a hail of projectiles. Pieces of wood, chairs, fire extinguishers and other objects flew in the direction of the police officers. Many of the attackers were masked.

A small fire was burning and windows of the building were smashed. At least one riot policeman was carried away injured. A police helicopter circled in the air. In the end, the security forces managed to bring the situation reasonably under control.

