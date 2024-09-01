Federal Councillor Albert Rösti during his speech at the alphorn world record attempt on August 31 with over 1000 alphorn players on the Klewenalp above Beckenried in the canton of Nidwalden. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

If Switzerland does get back into the nuclear power business, it is likely that a new plant will be built where the population already has experience with the issue.

According to Energy Minister Albert Rösti, existing nuclear power plant sites in Switzerland are suitable for the construction of any new power plants. "I could imagine us building another one in Mühleberg, for example," said Rösti in an interview.

The head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications said in an interview with "SonntagsBlick" that a nuclear power plant would have a difficult time at a new location simply because of public acceptance .

The population of Leibstadt AG had been happy about the power plant. "People have lived from it for decades and view it positively, also in terms of jobs," said the Energy Minister.

No concrete plans

He countered criticism from the neighboring German state of Baden-Württemberg. Germany had been dependent on Swiss electricity three times in the winter before last. "Our policy is therefore also of European interest," said Rösti. He himself would "rather live next to a nuclear power plant than have to experience a power shortage", he said.

There have been no plans for a new nuclear power plant from either the federal government or the energy companies. Rösti only wants to talk about possible costs if a company actually wants to build a power plant. "That will never be the federal government," said the SVP Federal Councillor.

There should be no new nuclear power plants without massive subsidies. For Rösti, one thing is clear: as long as there is a ban, companies will not even think about new projects. "We have to act now in order to be ready later," Rösti told the media in Bern last Wednesday. At a media conference, he explained the Federal Council's plan to remove the ban on the construction of nuclear power plants from the law.

"Anticipating the new situation"

In 2017, the Swiss electorate voted in favor of a ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants. "Only the people can overturn a popular decision," said Rösti when asked about this by SonntagsBlick. A Federal Council is obliged to anticipate new situations and submit proposals to the people.

The new situation has arisen as a result of the decarbonization targets and the war in Ukraine. In addition, the population is growing faster than anticipated in 2017 and renewable energy projects, such as Alpine solar plants, are being delayed. The government therefore believes that nuclear power plants should remain a long-term option in Switzerland.

By lifting the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants, Rösti wants to address a concern of the popular initiative "Electricity for all at all times (stop the blackout)" into account. He is preparing an indirect counter-proposal. Parliament could possibly discuss this as early as the end of next year. "And in the end, the people will decide," said Rösti in a recent interview.

