Radio and television in French-speaking Switzerland (RTS) is cutting 55 jobs in 2025. RTS wants to do everything it can to limit the impact on staff, it said on Thursday.

Radio and Television of Western Switzerland (RTS) plans to save ten million francs in 2025 by cutting 55 full-time positions. This was announced by RTS on Thursday. The general decline in revenue and the situation with fees are responsible.

As the share of the fees charged by SRG will not be adjusted in line with inflation, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG) will have to save a total of CHF 50 million next year. RTS wants to do everything in its power to limit the impact on staff, Director Pascal Crittin is quoted as saying in the press release. The company is relying "as far as possible on natural fluctuations".

This means that fewer than 30 of the total 1800 employees will be made redundant. Savings are to be made primarily in production. The production of consignments is to be simplified. Certain non-priority consignments could be eliminated altogether. All proposed measures will be submitted to staff for consultation.

