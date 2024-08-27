Large quantities of gold must also be declared to customs when exported in Russia. Symbolbild: dpa

According to Russian authorities, a German wanted to import kilograms of gold in a caravan. He is now facing criminal proceedings - and imprisonment if convicted.

Russian officials and FSB employees found 21 gold bars with a total value of more than 90 million roubles (around 830,000 Swiss francs) in the man's caravan.

The 58-year-old faces a prison sentence of up to five years for smuggling and a fine of up to one million roubles (around 9,200 Swiss francs). Show more

According to Russian customs, they caught a German with around 13 kilograms of fine gold at the border after entering the country from the EU country Estonia. The 21 gold bars of different sizes had a total value of more than 90 million roubles (around 830,000 Swiss francs), according to the customs authorities in Moscow. The 58-year-old had been transporting the precious metal in his caravan when he crossed the border in the Pskov region of Estonia. The gold bars were stamped by a Western company.

A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Office told Deutsche Presse-Agentur that the authority was aware of the case. "The Consulate General in St. Petersburg has offered the person concerned consular assistance," she said. This is standard practice when Germans come into conflict with the law in Russia. However, the authorities do not disclose any details in order to protect the personal rights of those affected.

According to the Russian authorities, the man had not declared the valuables when he entered the country. He is now facing criminal proceedings for smuggling strategically important goods. He was initially placed under house arrest, according to the customs statement. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to one million roubles (around CHF 9,200).

Metal ingots in the cupboard

According to the customs statement, the Russian officials, including those from the FSB domestic intelligence service, which is responsible for border protection, searched the caravan. They found the rectangular metal bars in a cupboard. Subsequently, smaller gold bars were also found during a search of the man's private belongings, it was reported.

It was unclear where the man got the gold from. In the course of the war of aggression in Moscow, many foreigners in Russia usually try to take their valuables out of the country to safety. It was not initially known why the man wanted to import gold in this quantity. A limit of 10,000 euros (around 9400 Swiss francs) applies to duty-free imports in Russia. As with many commodities, gold exports from Russia are subject to European Union sanctions.

Moscow recently released several German citizens in a prisoner exchange with Berlin at the beginning of the month. Among them was a man who was arrested at the airport in St. Petersburg in February for having cannabis-containing gummy bears in his luggage and was then brought to court.

