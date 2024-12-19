  1. Residential Customers
Only in Brazil Santa on a jet ski saves three stand-up paddlers

Nicole Agostini

19.12.2024

Before Santa Claus can deliver presents to children in Rio de Janeiro on a jet ski, he has to quickly save the lives of three stand-up paddlers.

19.12.2024, 18:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Every year, children with disabilities on the Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro receive presents from a Santa Claus who glides onto the beach on a jet ski.
  • This year, however, a rescue operation gets in the way of the presents.
  • Santa rescued three stand-up paddlers who were drifting away from the shore due to a current.
Show more

Thiago Carvalho de Paiva is a firefighter. But on Tuesday, he disguises himself as Santa Claus and brings presents to children with disabilities on the Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro on a jet ski.

However, on his way to deliver the presents, he discovers three stand-up paddlers who are struggling to get ashore due to a current, writes "kurier.at".

Santa immediately turns back and helps the three surfers to reach the shore. As unusual as it is for a man in the famous red costume to help people out of their distress at sea, it is an everyday occurrence for Thiago de Carvalho: he works in water rescue for the Rio fire department.

