Interest rates on savings accounts continue to fall. Interest rates are likely to fall further this year too.

Savers have to make do with ever lower interest rates. In January, the average interest rate on savings accounts at Swiss banks fell to 0.35%, according to an analysis by the Moneyland comparison service.

At the end of 2024, adults were still earning an average interest rate of 0.5 percent on their savings accounts in Swiss francs, as Moneyland writes in a press release on Wednesday. And the trend continues to point downwards: savings interest rates are expected to fall even further over the course of the year.

According to the analysis, savers can still find above-average interest rates at smaller banks in particular. For example, the Caisse d'Epargne d'Aubonne offers a savings account with an interest rate of 1 percent and the Spar- und Leihkasse Frutigen offers one with 0.9 percent. A number of other regional banks and the WIR bank also offer slightly better interest rates on certain accounts.

Interest rates on pillar 3a savings accounts are slightly higher at an average of 0.6 percent. However, 3a funds are blocked until 5 years before reaching retirement age and can only be withdrawn early in exceptional cases. Fixed-term deposit accounts and medium-term notes also offer a higher interest rate than ordinary savings accounts, depending on the term. However, the money is blocked for the entire term.