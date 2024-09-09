SBB made only half as much profit in the first half of 2024 as in the previous year. (archive image) sda

This is probably not what SBB had in mind. The train company's half-year results show a significant loss compared to the same period last year.

SBB has presented its half-year results for 2024.

At 50.8 million francs, the profit is only half that of the previous year.

Reasons include lower revenue from freight traffic. Show more

At CHF 50.8 million, SBB made only half as much profit in the first half of 2024 as in the same period of the previous year. According to SBB, the main reasons for this were lower revenue in freight transport and higher costs for infrastructure and regional transport.

At the same time, SBB recorded a record number of passengers, as the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) announced on Monday. Every day, 1.34 million passengers traveled on SBB trains. This is 0.7 percent more than in the same period last year.

According to the press release, SBB's passenger trains ran more punctually in the first half of the year than ever before in a first semester. 93.8 percent of trains arrived on time. According to SBB, punctuality improved in Western Switzerland and Ticino in particular. 98.9 percent of connections were guaranteed.

