SBB is struggling with sexism problems, according to a report.

According to a report, there are repeated cases of sexual assault in SBB driver's cabs. Those affected speak of a "regulars' table culture".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a report, there are repeated cases of sexual assault in SBB driver's cabs.

Those affected speak of a "regulars' table culture". Show more

Sexual harassment and misogynistic remarks are apparently part of everyday life for many women at Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), as reported byBlick. Esther Weber, head of the women's section of the locomotive staff association and herself a train driver, speaks of a "regulars' table culture" in the driver's cabs.

Inappropriate comments and touching are not uncommon. "The internal sexualized violence towards locomotive staff is frightening," says Weber.

At the end of last year, SBB conducted a survey among its 35,000 employees on discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment in the workplace. The results show that four percent (1,400 people) of those surveyed had experienced sexual harassment, with women being affected significantly more often than men. A total of 800 women among SBB employees are said to have been affected by sexual harassment in the past two years, i.e. 12 percent.

Significant deficits remain

The situation in the driver's cab is particularly problematic. The few women among the train drivers (only seven percent) report that they are often unable to report anonymously without it being possible to draw conclusions about their identity. As a result, many cases are not reported. In addition, a strict confidentiality clause that those affected have to sign when reporting an incident is a source of criticism. This prohibits them from discussing what they have experienced.

Despite SBB's internal efforts, such as a comprehensive employee survey and measures to raise awareness, there are still considerable deficits in dealing with sexual harassment. Head of Human Resources Markus Jordi emphasizes that every reported case is taken seriously and investigated, and refers to the company's zero-tolerance policy.

However, it is also clear to those involved that the number of unreported cases is likely to be high. Jordi told Blick: "Unfortunately, the high number of unreported cases is also a reflection of society. Some victims are afraid of negative consequences if they come forward. That shouldn't be the case. We still have a lot of work to do as a society."