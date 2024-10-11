"Evil" Jared has often caused a stir - for example at ProSieben celebrity boxing in 2012. Archivbild: dpa

The Bloodhound Gang celebrated success with raunchy songs such as "The Bad Touch". The scandalous band's last album was released in 2015, but fans are now hoping.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US scandal band Bloodhound Gang is about to make a comeback.

On Instagram, bassist "Evil" Jared Hasselhoff announces "the biggest music news of the year".

The Bloodhound Gang released five albums between 1995 and 2015 and enjoyed chart success, for example with the raunchy pop song "The Bad Touch" (1999). Show more

"Evil" Jared Hasselhoff gives Bloodhound Gang fans hope. In an Instagram video, the bassist of the US scandal band announces "the biggest music news of the year". He asks himself what that might be and gives examples, all of which he directly denies himself. "The Oasis reunion? Maybe big news in Manchester." After further provocative theses, the 53-year-old resolves: It's about "the announcement you've been waiting a decade for, and that is: the Bloodhound Gang are back."

What that means, however, remains unclear. There were no hints of a comeback from old bandmates such as Jimmy Pop. Nevertheless, some Instagram users reacted enthusiastically.

The Bloodhound Gang released five albums between 1995 and 2015 and celebrated chart success, for example with the raunchy pop song "The Bad Touch" (1999). The musicians were also often provocative at gigs. Then they went quiet. In recent years, "Evil Jared" has appeared on various German TV shows and made music with drummer Krogi.

dpa