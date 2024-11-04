This is what an altar for the patron saint "La Santa Muerte" can look like. imago/ZUMA Press

In Guanajuato, one of the most dangerous regions in Mexico, a celebration in honor of the patron saint "La Santa Muerte" ended in a brutal murder. The leader of the sect, known as "La Madrina Chayo", was shot dead in front of her altar.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The sect leader "La Madrina Chayo" was shot dead during a ceremony in Guanajuato; two others died and eight were injured.

The "La Santa Muerte" sect is revered by outcasts but rejected by the Catholic Church because of its criminal connections.

Guanajuato struggles with a high murder rate due to drug cartel conflicts. Show more

The leader of a Mexican sect of the goddess "La Santa Muerte" was shot dead in front of the altar of her patron saint. The attack took place in the city of Leon in the state of Guanajuato - two other people were killed and eight injured.

The patron saint is translated as "holy death" and is mostly worshipped by prisoners, drug addicts and criminals, according to "CBS". In general, the members of this sect are said to be outcasts from society - or have a very difficult life.

"La Santa Muerte" is depicted as a female skeleton with a cape that is supposed to protect its followers from death.

The leader of the sect was only known as "La Madrina Chayo" and the public prosecutor's office did not release her real name. Her nickname comes from a term for a "faith healer".

Blessing drug smuggling

The attack took place during the celebrations in honor of the patron saint on November 2. "La Santa Muerte" is also not recognized as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church, which strongly condemns the deity's association with violence and drug trafficking.

The "holy death" is worshipped because it exacts revenge, punishes cheating partners and provides better job opportunities. However, this saint is also misused to bless drug smuggling and prevent prosecution.

In recent years, Guanajuato has had the highest murder rate in Mexico due to the ongoing turf wars between rival drug cartels.

