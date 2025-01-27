Mario Salcedo has lived a life at sea for more than two decades. Royal Caribbean Blog

Mario Salcedo has chosen a life on cruise ships. He recently completed his 1000th voyage. His lifestyle costs the 74-year-old over 100,000 dollars a year.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mario Salcedo has completed his 1000th cruise.

The 74-year-old has lived almost exclusively at sea for 25 years.

He earns his living as an investment manager. Show more

Mario Salcedo, a 74-year-old businessman from the USA, has opted for a life on cruise ships. Known as "Super Mario" in the cruise world, he recently completed his 1000th voyage with Royal Caribbean, reports the portal "All Things Cruise". This took him on the "Explorer of the Seas" from Miami to Panama and the southern Caribbean.

Born in Cuba, he has lived almost exclusively at sea for 25 years. He finances this with his work in investment management. He spends around 101,000 dollars a year living in cabins with balconies and enjoying the view of the sea.

Since 2000, Mario has only spent a few days ashore, apart from a 15-month break during the Covid pandemic.

"Cruises never get boring"

He made the decision to live this way after becoming tired of the demands of his previous professional life. "Cruises never get boring," he says, recalling his first trip in 1997, which immediately inspired him.

Mario enjoys a special status on the ships. The crew set up temporary offices for him on deck, where he works for around five hours a day. The rest of his time is devoted to relaxation. "It's zero stress," he says, describing his everyday life. "It's the best lifestyle I can imagine." Mario now feels more comfortable on the ships than on land.

But life at sea also has its downsides. Mario has lost almost all his friends and acquaintances on land and is finding it difficult to get used to solid ground.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.