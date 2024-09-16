Serafe AG will continue to collect the bill for radio and television fees. (symbolic image) sda

Serafe AG has once again received the mandate from the federal government to collect the household fee. The new contract is valid from 2026 to 2034.

Serafe AG has once again received the mandate from the federal government.

The contract is valid from 2026 to 2034.

The Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM) announced that the company's offer offered the best price-performance ratio. Show more

Serafe AG will continue to collect radio and television fees after 2025. The Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) awarded it the contract for the years 2026 to 2034 in a tender procedure.

The Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM) announced on Monday that the company's offer offered the best price-performance ratio. According to the criteria in the specifications, Serafe AG, based in Pfäffikon SZ, scored the highest number of points.

The company demonstrated that it has experience in debt collection, can guarantee data collection and data protection and has an efficient IT system. According to Bakom, Serafe will receive CHF 158 million for the contract period from 2026 to 2034, i.e. around CHF 17.5 million per year. This is based on 3.7 million fee-paying households.

This means that Serafe's payment will be slightly lower than before. However, according to Bakom, this is not directly comparable. The new specifications do not correspond to the old ones.

