The search for the missing climbers was hampered by bad weather conditions on Monday: Helicopters were unable to land in the area. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Rizza Alee

An expedition in the Himalayan mountains comes to a bad end. Several climbers die, others are missing. Their base camp was hit by an avalanche.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to media reports, seven climbers have died in the latest avalanche accident in the Himalayas in Nepal.

Three climbers from France, one from Canada, one from Italy and two from Nepal are said to be among the dead.

However, there is conflicting information about the nationality of the dead.

The rescue mission proved difficult due to poor weather conditions. Show more

According to media reports, seven climbers died in the latest avalanche accident in the Himalayas in Nepal. The victims were members of a 15-strong expedition group. According to police commissioner Gyan Kumar Mahato, quoted by the Kathmandu Post, the dead include three climbers from France, one from Canada and one from Italy, as well as two Nepalese. However, there is conflicting information about the nationality of the dead.

On Monday morning, the avalanche hit the base camp of the climbing group, which was on its way to the summit of the 5630-metre-high Yalung Ri in eastern Nepal, as reported by "The Kathmandu Post" with reference to the district police in Dolakha. In addition to the five foreign climbers, ten Nepalese mountain guides and porters were also involved. Several of them are reportedly still missing.

The rescue mission proved difficult due to poor weather conditions. Police officers and soldiers took part in the search for the avalanche victims.

Autumn climbing season in the Himalayas

The autumn climbing season in the Himalayas is coming to an end. In Nepal alone, including the 8849-metre-high Mount Everest, there are 8 of the 14 mountains that are over 8000 meters high. Yalung Ri is located in a section of the Himalayas called Rolwaling Himal and is considered a comparatively beginner-friendly destination for mountaineers.