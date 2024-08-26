Several municipalities in Basel lost power on Monday evening due to a transformer fire. The emergency services are on site. Archivbild: Keystone

Several municipalities in the lower Basel region lost power on Monday evening. According to the Basel-Landschaft police, the cause of the outage was a fire at a transformer station in Münchenstein.

The smoke was reported after 5 p.m., as Roland Walter, police media spokesman, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday evening. The fire department was on site. The problem would be resolved as quickly as possible.

Streetcar lines also affected

There were power outages in the municipalities of Muttenz, Arlesheim, Binningen, Reinach and Münchenstein, among others. According to Walter, streetcar lines 10 and 11 of Baselland Transport BLT and various traffic lights were also affected. There were no reports of injuries.

The substation in Münchenstein is an important hub in the regional distribution network and supplies large parts of the region with electricity, as the energy supplier Primeo Energie announced on Monday evening. The company's headquarters in Münchenstein was also affected by the power outage.

