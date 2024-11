According to the Vaud cantonal police, the accident caused considerable traffic delays in the affected region. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

Several cars were involved in a traffic accident on the A12 highway in western Switzerland on Wednesday evening. One person was slightly injured.

The section between Vevey VD and Châtel-St-Denis was closed in both directions until early Thursday morning.

Seven to eight vehicles were involved in the accident, a spokesperson for the Vaud cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. The accident occurred in connection with the first snowfall.

The section of highway was reopened to traffic at around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a report from the federal Alertswiss warning service.

