Singer Shakira is performing a dance number to her new single "Soltera". Then she notices that some fans are filming her from below - under her skirt.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new single by singer Shakira is called "Soltera".

In a club in Miami, the 47-year-old dances to her new song and is filmed by fans.

She had an unpleasant experience, as some of the audience filmed her up her skirt. Show more

Shakira refuses to continue a show after she realizes that some audience members are filming her from below. Under her skirt, that is.

The unpleasant incident took place on stage at LIV Miami as the singer was performing her new single "Soltera".

As the video shows, the 47-year-old interrupts her performance and holds up her skirt with both hands. She then shakes her head at the audience and indicates with her fingers that she had noticed the bad behavior.

More videos from the department