During a dive in the Maldives, travel photographer Lilian Tagliari is bitten by a nurse shark. The 38-year-old Brazilian escapes with a few scars and a fright.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Internet personality and travel photographer Lilian Tagliari is bitten by a nurse shark during a dive in the Maldives.

She shows the video on her Instagram profile.

Nurse sharks are considered potentially dangerous and bite when provoked. Show more

On vacation in the Maldives, a swim among dozens of sharks is a must. At least if travel photographer Lilian Tagliari has her way. On her Instagram profile, she likes to pose underwater with various sea creatures.

While diving among nurse sharks, she ventured a little too close to the animals and one of them snapped at her.

The shark caught the Brazilian native's calf. However, she was lucky and suffered no more than a few scars. "My first kiss from a shark," she wrote about the video on Instagram.

More videos from the department