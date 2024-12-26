The six-year-old's injuries were so severe that he died in hospital in Lausanne. Keystone (Archivbild)

A six-year-old boy was hit by a bus in Zeneggen in Valais. He succumbed to his serious injuries in hospital in Lausanne.

A six-year-old boy was hit and killed by a bus in Zeneggen in Valais. The public bus was traveling empty on the village road on Thursday afternoon when the accident occurred.

The Swiss boy was flown to Lausanne University Hospital. He succumbed to his serious injuries there, as the Valais cantonal police announced on Thursday evening. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the exact causes of the accident.