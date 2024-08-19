A young skateboarder has died in a head-on collision with a car in Erlinsbach AG. Kantonspolizei Aargau

A female skateboarder has been fatally injured after sliding under a car in the Aargau Jura. The 25-year-old was traveling from Saalhöhe in the direction of Erlinsbach AG.

A 25-year-old female skateboarder collided with a car in Erlinsbach AG on August 19 and died.

She is said to have lost control on a bend.

A second skateboarder and the driver were uninjured. Show more

A 25-year-old female skateboarder was fatally injured in a head-on collision with an oncoming car yesterday, Monday, in Erlinsbach AG. A second skateboarder was uninjured. The accident occurred on Monday afternoon on Saalhöhe.

As a media spokeswoman for the Aargau cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday evening, the young woman slid under the car on a bend shortly after 3.15 pm. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. On Tuesday morning, the police reported that the victim was a woman from Aargau.

The skateboarder was traveling downhill on this road with a companion.

Another skateboarder was riding downhill on Salhofstrasse a few meters ahead of the accident victim and remained unharmed, according to the press release. The 57-year-old motorist involved in the accident was uninjured.

The Salhöhe pass crossing was closed for several hours for forensic and recovery work. The cantonal police launched an investigation and the public prosecutor's office opened an inquiry.

