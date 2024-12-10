Almost all cans of tuna contain mercury. This toxic heavy metal is particularly dangerous for children. It can cause serious neurological disorders. Bild: Christian Beutler/KEYSTONE

Tuna cans in Europe are consistently contaminated with mercury. In Switzerland, the quantities remain below the limit value, but this is set too high, say experts.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tuna cans contain mercury - all 148 samples in an investigation by the organizations Bloom and Foodwatch.

There are also indications of contaminated canned tuna in Switzerland - but the limit value is not exceeded.

However, experts point out that this is set too high overall. Show more

At the end of October, an investigation by the organizations Bloom and Foodwatch showed that cans of tuna in Europe are systematically contaminated with mercury caused by environmental pollution. All 148 cans analyzed in five European countries (France, Spain, Italy, Germany and England) contained traces of the toxic heavy metal.

Worryingly, every tenth sample exceeded the limit value of 1 mg/kg for tuna. This is based on the contamination measured in the catch of wild fish. This explains why the maximum permitted value for tuna is three times higher than that for sardines (0.3 mg/kg).

Bloom and Foodwatch criticize this. It does not make sense to set different limits depending on the type of fish. After all, mercury is always equally toxic to humans, regardless of which fish it comes from.

The limit value is not exceeded in Switzerland

This regulation also applies in Switzerland, which adheres to the EU standards. And there are also indications of contaminated canned tuna in Switzerland, as reported by the newspaper "Le Courrier".

Retailers such as Coop and Migros assure us that the legal limits are being adhered to. Radio Télévision Suisse RTS carried out its own tests on 55 cans of tuna sold by Aldi, Manor, Lidl, Coop and Migros and was able to confirm the claims.

Around 60 percent of canned tuna in Switzerland is imported from Thailand, where species with lower average levels of methlymercury are used.