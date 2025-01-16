In January, several planets will appear in the sky - and you can even see them without a telescope. IMAGO/YAY Images

Watch out skywatchers: If you are fascinated by stars and planets, you will be rewarded with a special spectacle in January. Rare celestial bodies can be seen during the so-called planet parade.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In January, astronomy fans can look forward to a rare spectacle: the planets form in the sky and can almost all be seen at the same time.

We are talking about a "great planetary parade".

The conditions are particularly good on January 21. Show more

Anyone who takes the time to take a closer look at the night sky in January will be rewarded with a spectacular sight: on certain dates, some of the planets will be visible to the naked eye.

This rare phenomenon starts on January 17. The planets have already been coming closer and closer together for several weeks, and from Friday Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars will be visible at the same time. There is talk of a "great planetary parade". If the weather conditions are right, you should be able to see the celestial bodies without a telescope.

According to the astronomy portal Star Walk, even Uranus and Neptune should make an appearance around January 21. However, a telescope or binoculars will be helpful for spotting the planets.

Only if you are ready:

📷📷📷📷In 2025, seven planets will align in the night sky twice, creating a rare celestial event called a "great planetary alignment" or "planet parade".

When will the alignment occur?

January 25, 2025: Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, and… pic.twitter.com/7a9C0Vg2Rw — Magnolia (@HannumanOm) January 16, 2025

The astronomical term for when several planets are grouped on one side of the sun at the same time is planetary constellation. Colloquially, we speak of a planetary parade when several planets can be seen in the sky in one night.

If only two planets approach each other, this is not yet a planetary constellation. In this case, it may be a close approach or a conjunction.

In the current phenomenon, however, almost all the planets can be seen in the sky. Without Pluto - and of course without the Earth, on which we are standing.

Best view of the planetary parade around January 21

There is also a lot going on above our heads. In addition to the planetary parade, it should also be a good time to keep an eye out for satellites. Con Stoitsis from the Astronomical Society in Victoria, Australia, tells the Guardian.

"If you sit under the stars and pull out a deckchair, you'll probably see half a dozen satellites within an hour," Stoitsis explains.

Astrophysicist Rebecca Allen also confirmed to the Guardian that you will have the best view of the planetary parade around January 21. This is when the moon will once again diminish significantly.

Allen advises using a sky map, many of which are now available as apps for cell phones. You can also get helpful information from local astronomical societies and observatories.

