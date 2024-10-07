Protection for Earth - "Hera" on its way into space - Gallery This illustration shows the European space probe at the double asteroid Dimorphos/Didymos on the left. Image: dpa Esa chief Josef Aschbacher in the control center shortly before the launch. Image: dpa Esa employees have been preparing for the launch for months. Image: dpa 66 million years ago, an asteroid probably wiped out most of the dinosaurs. This should not happen to mankind. Image: dpa Protection for Earth - "Hera" on its way into space - Gallery This illustration shows the European space probe at the double asteroid Dimorphos/Didymos on the left. Image: dpa Esa chief Josef Aschbacher in the control center shortly before the launch. Image: dpa Esa employees have been preparing for the launch for months. Image: dpa 66 million years ago, an asteroid probably wiped out most of the dinosaurs. This should not happen to mankind. Image: dpa

It is to help protect humanity from devastating asteroids in the future. "Hera" is part of a double mission. Its mission: to investigate the impact on an asteroid.

The European Space Agency Esa's "Hera" mission to avert dangers from space has been successfully launched.

The probe is to investigate what the impact of the "Dart" probe two years ago caused on the asteroid Dimorphos.

The results may help to protect the Earth from devastating asteroid impacts in the future.

The European Space Agency Esa's "Hera" mission to deflect asteroids has been successfully launched into space. This was shown in images from a live broadcast of the rocket launch at the Esa control center in Darmstadt. The probe is to investigate what the impact of the "Dart" probe two years ago caused on the asteroid Dimorphos. The results may help to protect the Earth from devastating asteroid impacts in the future.

Resilient against dangers from space

"A step towards planetary defense," is how Esa Director General Josef Aschbacher described the mission. The director of the control center, Rolf Densing, added: "This is the first time in human history that we have the opportunity to defend the planet." According to Aschbacher, however, science is not currently aware of any asteroids that could have a lethal effect on Earth in the next three generations.

"Hera", named after a Greek goddess, lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on board a Falcon 9 rocket from the private space company SpaceX. The probe was developed and built in Bremen by the space company OHB. The instruments on board come from various companies.

After around one hour and 20 minutes, the probe separated from the last rocket stage as planned. Shortly afterwards, at 6.12 p.m., Esa was able to make first contact with the probe - applause broke out in the Esa control center. "It's such an incredible feeling, I've just seen grown-up people crying," said Aschbacher.

"Hera" is due to fly past Mars and reach its destination in December 2026 after more than two years: Dimorphos, the smaller part of a double asteroid. Hera" will be controlled from the control center in Darmstadt. As the largest contributor, Germany is significantly involved in the 383 million euro mission.

Visual maps, laser and radar maps

The probe is equipped with various cameras as well as laser and radar-based measuring systems. "Hera" is intended to provide answers as to exactly what the approximately 150-metre-long asteroid Dimorphos looks like now. And to what extent it has been thrown off course - because a similar collision could potentially deflect an asteroid heading towards Earth.

Two years ago, the US space agency Nasa's "Dart" probe landed a direct hit on the asteroid. According to Nasa, it is clear that the asteroid was altered as a result, and its orbit around the larger asteroid Didymos also changed. Esa boss Aschbacher added that material was ejected during the impact.

But so far it is unclear: how deep is the crater? Or was the asteroid even completely deformed? How heavy is it? And does it consist only of debris or rather of a solid core surrounded by a layer of boulders? "Hera" will show all of this when it arrives at its destination some 195 million kilometers away.

First, "Hera" will take a look at the asteroid from a distance. Then the daughter probes "Juventas" and "Milani" will even follow up with a daring maneuver: landing on Dimorphos. As the attraction of the lump is very weak, it is expected that "Milani" will bounce away several times.

Asteroids can be devastating

Esa boss Aschbacher considers "Hera" to be "a very important mission". This is a first concrete step towards defending the planet against asteroids. It is the first time that mankind has investigated an asteroid that has been hit by another man-made object.

Larger asteroids can have devastating effects. For example, a hit around 66 million years ago is considered to be the main cause of the extinction of the dinosaurs and many other creatures. In 2013, an asteroid only around 20 meters in size exploded over the megacity of Chelyabinsk. Around 1500 people were injured by the blast wave, mostly by shattering window glass.

Next asteroid mission already planned

"Hera" was designed and built in just four years. The probe is also set to become the model for "Ramses" ("Rapid Apophis Mission for Space Safety"). This probe could examine the asteroid Apophis as it passes by Earth in 2029.

According to Esa, the chunk, which is around 375 meters in size, will next fly past the Earth on 13 April 2029 - at a distance of just 32,000 kilometers. By comparison, the moon is on average 384,400 kilometers away, more than ten times as far.

