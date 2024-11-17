The Zurich cantonal police were able to stop and arrest the 36-year-old speeding driver. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Sunday night, the Zurich cantonal police measured a car travelling at 239 kilometers per hour in the Islisberg tunnel on the A4 freeway. The driver was arrested and his driver's license and car confiscated.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A speeding driver was clocked at 239 km/h in the Islisberg tunnel.

The speed limit at this location is 100 kilometers per hour.

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old North Macedonian, was stopped a short time later.

The man's driver's license was confiscated. Show more

The vehicle passed the measuring point in the direction of Lucerne shortly after 2 a.m., as the police reported on Sunday. The speed limit at this location is 100 kilometers per hour.

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old North Macedonian, was stopped a short time later, the Zurich cantonal police added. He will now have to answer to the public prosecutor's office for a speeding offense.

SDA