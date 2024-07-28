Carrie Fisher wore this bikini costume as Princess Leia in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi". IMAGO/United Archives (Archivbild=

Carrie Fisher died eight years ago, but the memory of her as Princess Leia lives on. One of her most famous film outfits has now been auctioned off for a lot of money in the USA.

dpa

A famous outfit worn by the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has been auctioned off in the USA for the equivalent of more than 154,000 francs.

The golden bikini costume with matching hip and arm rings went under the hammer for 175,000 dollars at Heritage Auctions in Dallas. A miniature version of a Y-wing spaceship used during the filming of the first Star Wars movie was even auctioned off for the impressive sum of 1.55 million dollars (1.37 million Swiss francs).

One of the most "memorable" Star Wars costumes

Fisher, who died in December 2016 at the age of 60, once wore the costume in her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. In the 1983 film, Leia is kept as a personal slave by the crime boss Jabba before she strangles him herself with the chain that had chained her to his throne.

The costume was designed by Richard Miller. Heritage Auctions advertised it with the words: "Without question, Carrie Fisher's "Slave Leia" costume is one of the most memorable in the Star Wars franchise."

