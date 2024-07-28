  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

For 154,000 francs 'Star Wars' bikini costume worn by Carrie Fisher sold at auction

dpa

28.7.2024 - 19:38

Carrie Fisher wore this bikini costume as Princess Leia in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi".
Carrie Fisher wore this bikini costume as Princess Leia in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi".
IMAGO/United Archives (Archivbild=

Carrie Fisher died eight years ago, but the memory of her as Princess Leia lives on. One of her most famous film outfits has now been auctioned off for a lot of money in the USA.

28.7.2024 - 19:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The famous bikini costume worn by actress Carrie Fisher in "Star Wars" has been auctioned off for over 154,000 francs.
  • Fisher wore the costume in her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi".
  • A miniature version of a Y-wing spaceship used during the filming of the first Star Wars movie was even auctioned off for the impressive sum of 1.55 million dollars (1.4 million euros).
Show more

A famous outfit worn by the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has been auctioned off in the USA for the equivalent of more than 154,000 francs.

The golden bikini costume with matching hip and arm rings went under the hammer for 175,000 dollars at Heritage Auctions in Dallas. A miniature version of a Y-wing spaceship used during the filming of the first Star Wars movie was even auctioned off for the impressive sum of 1.55 million dollars (1.37 million Swiss francs).

One of the most "memorable" Star Wars costumes

Fisher, who died in December 2016 at the age of 60, once wore the costume in her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. In the 1983 film, Leia is kept as a personal slave by the crime boss Jabba before she strangles him herself with the chain that had chained her to his throne.

The costume was designed by Richard Miller. Heritage Auctions advertised it with the words: "Without question, Carrie Fisher's "Slave Leia" costume is one of the most memorable in the Star Wars franchise."

dpa

More on the topic

50,000 francs. First edition of

50,000 francsFirst edition of "Harry Potter" auctioned in Scotland