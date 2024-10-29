Streetcar crashes into store in Oslo A streetcar derails in the city center of Norway's capital Oslo and crashes into an electronics store. Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP/Keystone Emergency services work on the derailed streetcar. Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP/Keystone Police said the tram driver is considered a suspect in the case. Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP/KeystoneKEYSTONE The incident occurred at a busy intersection. Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP/Keystone Onlookers watch the rescue work. Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP/Keystone Emergency services inspect the damage. Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP/Keystone Streetcar crashes into store in Oslo A streetcar derails in the city center of Norway's capital Oslo and crashes into an electronics store. Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP/Keystone Emergency services work on the derailed streetcar. Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP/Keystone Police said the tram driver is considered a suspect in the case. Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP/KeystoneKEYSTONE The incident occurred at a busy intersection. Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP/Keystone Onlookers watch the rescue work. Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP/Keystone Emergency services inspect the damage. Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP/Keystone

A streetcar has derailed and crashed into a store in the middle of the city center of Norway's capital Oslo. According to the police, the streetcar driver is a suspect.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A streetcar derailed and crashed into an electronics store in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

Four people were slightly injured. They were treated at the scene of the accident.

The police stated that the tram driver is considered a suspect in the case. Show more

A streetcar derailed in downtown Oslo on Tuesday and crashed into a telephone and computer store. Four people were slightly injured, including the driver, according to the Norwegian police. All were treated at the scene of the accident.

The streetcar was carrying around 20 people when it jumped off the tracks at an intersection on Storgata, one of the Norwegian capital's main thoroughfares near the central station.

Driver is considered a suspect

Eyewitness Mohnsin Munir told Norwegian media that he saw the streetcar coming at high speed. It was supposed to turn left, but derailed and drove straight into the store. Police said the tram driver was considered a suspect in the case.

Pictures from the scene of the accident show that a large part of the first car of the streetcar had crashed into the store. The police and fire department spoke of considerable damage to the store. The four-storey building was later evacuated to be inspected for structural damage.

