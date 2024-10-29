A streetcar derails in the city center of Norway's capital Oslo and crashes into an electronics store.
Streetcar crashes into store in Oslo
- A streetcar derailed and crashed into an electronics store in the Norwegian capital Oslo.
- Four people were slightly injured. They were treated at the scene of the accident.
- The police stated that the tram driver is considered a suspect in the case.
A streetcar derailed in downtown Oslo on Tuesday and crashed into a telephone and computer store. Four people were slightly injured, including the driver, according to the Norwegian police. All were treated at the scene of the accident.
The streetcar was carrying around 20 people when it jumped off the tracks at an intersection on Storgata, one of the Norwegian capital's main thoroughfares near the central station.
Driver is considered a suspect
Eyewitness Mohnsin Munir told Norwegian media that he saw the streetcar coming at high speed. It was supposed to turn left, but derailed and drove straight into the store. Police said the tram driver was considered a suspect in the case.
Pictures from the scene of the accident show that a large part of the first car of the streetcar had crashed into the store. The police and fire department spoke of considerable damage to the store. The four-storey building was later evacuated to be inspected for structural damage.
dpa