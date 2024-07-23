As here in Rome, people around the world will once again be plagued by severe heatwaves in the summer of 2024. Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

Record set in 2023: Last Sunday was the hottest day globally since records began. According to the EU's Copernicus service, the next record could soon be set.

According to the EU's Copernicus Earth Observation Program, with an average temperature of 17.09 degrees Celsius, it just exceeded 6 July 2023 by 0.01 degrees Celsius.

The global daily record could be broken again in the coming days before global average temperatures are expected to fall. Show more

The average temperature was 17.09 degrees Celsius, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) announced on Tuesday. The previous record of July 6, 2023 was thus just exceeded - by 0.01 degrees Celsius.

"Will certainly break new records"

"On July 21, C3S set a new record for the daily global average temperature," explained C3S Director Carlo Buontempo. "We are now in truly uncharted territory, and as the climate continues to warm, we are certain to break new records in the coming months and years."

According to Copernicus, the global daily record could be broken again in the coming days before global average temperatures are expected to fall.

Several records already broken in 2024

A number of temperature records have already been broken this year. Last month was the hottest June since records began. This is the 13th month in a row that a temperature record has been set.

Weather records have been kept since around 1940. According to Copernicus, the daily temperature record before July 6, 2023, with its 17.08 degrees, was set on August 13, 2016, when 16.8 degrees Celsius was measured.