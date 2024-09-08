Typhoon claims at least 22 lives in Vietnam - Gallery The recovery work in Vietnam continues. Image: dpa A number of trees have fallen as a result of the typhoon. Image: dpa Typhoon claims at least 22 lives in Vietnam - Gallery The recovery work in Vietnam continues. Image: dpa A number of trees have fallen as a result of the typhoon. Image: dpa

Typhoon "Yagi" has claimed the lives of at least 20 people in Vietnam. A further 176 people were injured, state media reported on Sunday. Around 116,000 hectares of agricultural land, where important crops such as rice and vegetables are grown, were devastated. More than three million people were without electricity. Hundreds of flights were canceled.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least 20 people have died as a result of super typhoon "Yagi" in the north of Vietnam.

"Yagi" had previously ravaged the Philippines and southern China.

There were at least 20 dead and 26 missing in the Philippines. Show more

"Yagi" made landfall in the northern coastal provinces of Quang Ninh and Haiphong on Saturday afternoon (local time) with wind speeds of up to 149 kilometers per hour. It raged for about 15 hours before weakening somewhat and was classified as a tropical depression early Sunday morning.

Empleados de un hotel , tratan de sostener las puertas , golpeadas por las poderosas ráfagas de viento , del super tifon Yagi , Vietnam 🇻🇳 pic.twitter.com/v4QyZU6bLb — Alertageo (@alertarojanot) September 7, 2024

The Vietnamese weather service predicted heavy rainfall for the northern and central provinces and warned of flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods in rivers and landslides on steep slopes. In the capital Hanoi, municipal employees, army and police forces were busy clearing uprooted trees, fallen billboards, snapped electricity pylons and torn-off roofs as well as assessing damage to buildings.

Terrifying winds hits due to Typhoon Yagi in Halong Bay of Quảng Ninh province, Vietnam 🇻🇳 (07.09.2024)



TELEGRAM JOIN 👉 https://t.co/9cTkji4D9S pic.twitter.com/MruMSUuGx1 — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) September 7, 2024

"Yagi" had previously ravaged the Philippines and southern China. At least 20 people died and 26 were missing in the Philippines. China reported three deaths and almost 100 injuries.

Typhoon "Yagi" also hit the Chinese tropical island of Hainan hard. Yang Guanyu/Xinhua/AP/dpa

According to experts, the destructive power of typhoons like "Yagi" is increasing because the seawater is getting warmer than it used to be as a result of climate change. Cyclones can therefore absorb more energy over the oceans.

dpa