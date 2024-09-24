The man arrested in Geneva is 22 years old and comes from Morocco, the Paris public prosecutor's office told AFP. Symbolbild. Soeren Stache/dpa

A suspect in a homicide in Paris was arrested in Geneva on Tuesday. The body of a 19-year-old student was unearthed in the Bois de Boulogne in Paris on Saturday. The public prosecutor's office confirmed the report to the French news agency AFP.

The man arrested in Geneva is 22 years old and comes from Morocco, the Paris public prosecutor's office told AFP. The man was identified and arrested in the canton of Geneva. France will request his extradition. The Geneva cantonal police did not confirm the arrest to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday evening.

The suspect was reportedly sentenced to prison in 2021 for a rape in 2019. He was still a minor at the time. After serving his sentence, he was released in June and placed in custody pending deportation.

Witnesses report man with pickaxe

On September 3, a judge ordered his release on condition that he report to the authorities. On 4 September, Morocco sent the French authorities permission to deport him. The day before the alleged killing of the student, the man ended up on the wanted list because he had not complied with his obligation to register.

The 19-year-old's body was found buried in the wooded area to the west of Paris on Saturday after the family reported her missing. The student was last seen on Friday afternoon at the University of Paris-Dauphine.

The Paris criminal investigation department launched an investigation on suspicion of intentional homicide. According to a police source, witnesses had reported seeing a man with a pickaxe in the area.

