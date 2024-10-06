Woman killed in Bülach ZH: The Zurich cantonal police searched for the fugitive suspected perpetrator. Symbolbild: Keystone

A man killed a woman in Bülach, Zurich, on Sunday afternoon. The suspected perpetrator fled and was arrested at the border on Monday morning.

A man apparently killed a woman in Bülach, Zurich, on Sunday afternoon.

The suspected perpetrator was still on the run in the evening. He was caught at the border on Monday. Show more

On Sunday, shortly before 3 p.m., a report was received that a seriously injured woman was lying in front of a house in an apartment building in Bülach, said spokesman Alexander Renner. The emergency services were called immediately and provided first aid, but the emergency doctor was only able to determine that the woman had died.

The suspected perpetrator was still on the run that evening. The 47-year-old has now been arrested at the border crossing in Neuhausen SH. The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) had stopped him. According to the police, he is an Afghan. He was the victim's husband, according to the authorities. They are still looking for the means of the crime, presumably a stabbing weapon.

According to the police, the victim is a 29-year-old Afghan woman. The alleged perpetrator is apparently her husband. The couple have children together, neighbors told "20 Minuten".

