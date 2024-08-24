Terror investigations are underway following the explosion outside a synagogue in the south of France. dpa

A gas cylinder exploded in a car parked outside a synagogue in the south of France on Saturday morning.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is investigating.

The incident is being classified by politicians as a targeted attack against Jews. Show more

A police officer has been injured in a suspected terrorist attack on a synagogue in France. "Everything is being done to find the perpetrator of this act of terrorism", declared President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

Earlier, there had been an explosion outside a synagogue in the southern French coastal town of La Grande-Motte on the Jewish day of rest, Shabbat. According to investigators, surveillance cameras had recorded a man waving a Palestinian flag shortly afterwards.

The footage showed a man with empty bottles in his hand and a Palestinian flag around his waist. A weapon, which could be a 9 mm pistol, can be seen in one of the images, the report continued. However, the images are not clear. The suspect reportedly left the scene on foot.

According to official reports, at least two cars were set on fire outside the Beth Yaacov Synagogue in La Grande-Motte on Saturday morning. When a police officer was called to the scene, a gas canister exploded in one of the cars, according to Mayor Stéphan Rossignol. The police officer was injured. There was initially no information about the nature of the injuries.

According to the investigators, the fire spread to the entrance of the synagogue. The doors of the Jewish place of worship were damaged by the fire.

Specifically, the anti-terrorism public prosecutor's office is investigating attempted murder with reference to terrorism and destruction by dangerous means as well as terrorist association.

Targeted attack against Jews

France's acting Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin ordered an immediate increase in the presence of security forces outside Jewish places of worship. He wrote on X of an "apparently criminal attempted arson". He expressed his full support for the Jewish community.

Acting Prime Minister Gabriel Attal spoke on X of an anti-Semitic act. "Once again, our Jewish fellow citizens have been targeted."

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote: "The fight against anti-Semitism is an ongoing battle, the battle of the united nation." Everything is being done to find those responsible.

Yonathan Arfi, chairman of the umbrella organization of Jewish organizations in France, Crif, wrote that the explosion took place at a time when the arrival of worshippers at the synagogue could be expected. It was not just an attack on a place of worship, but an attempt to kill Jews.

Prime Minister Attal and Interior Minister Darmanin are expected to arrive at the scene of the attack this afternoon.

