A modern motor yacht is sailing in the Red Sea with around 30 tourists when an accident occurs. The "Sea Story" sinks. It is now clear that a Swiss national is also missing.

In Egypt, 16 people are missing after the sinking of a tourist yacht, including one person from Switzerland.

A second Swiss national has been rescued and is unharmed, the FDFA announced.

According to the authorities in the Red Sea governorate, a total of twelve foreigners and four Egyptians are missing.

Little is yet known about the cause of the accident.

According to initial findings, the ship is said to have been hit by a "sudden large wave" and capsized within a few minutes. Show more

In Egypt, 16 people are missing after the sinking of a tourist yacht, including one person from Switzerland. A second Swiss national was rescued and is unharmed, the Swiss Foreign Ministry announced on Monday. According to the authorities in the Red Sea governorate, a total of twelve foreigners and four Egyptians were missing. Previously, 17 people had been reported missing.

According to the Egyptian authorities, the Egyptian ship "Sea Story" had set off on Sunday from the port of Port Ghalib in the Marsa Alam region on a trip lasting several days and was due to call at Hurghada, around 200 kilometers to the north, on Friday.

According to the governor's office, 31 tourists from several countries and 14 crew members were on board. The yacht then sent out a distress signal early on Monday morning. 28 people were rescued by air rescue missions and a warship, according to Governor Amr Hanafi. An intensive search is underway for the missing.

Paramedics and other people wait on a jetty on the Red Sea for survivors of the boat accident. (November 25, 2024) Picture: Keystone/EPA

Apparently hit by a large wave

Little is known so far about the cause of the accident. According to Governor Hanafi, initial findings indicate that the ship was hit by a "sudden large wave" and capsized within a few minutes. Some passengers were in their cabins and were unable to get to safety.

The manager of a diving center reported that a surviving crew member had described how the yacht had been "hit by a wave in the middle of the night" and overturned. The authorities in Hurghada had closed the city's port on Sunday due to "bad weather conditions" and suspended shipping traffic.

Near Marsa Alam, however, the weather conditions were good, said the diving center manager. He added that he thought the chances of the missing people surviving were slim.

Governor Hanafi went on to explain that no technical problems had been identified during the last inspection of the "Sea Story" in March.

Tour operators advertise the two-year-old motor yacht with cabins for more than 30 passengers for diving excursions lasting several days in the Red Sea.

Red Sea is the main destination

The Swiss representation in Cairo has been in contact with the relevant authorities and those affected. They were reportedly supported within the framework of consular protection. The Swiss Foreign Ministry did not provide any further information.

The Red Sea is a major tourist destination in Egypt. The industry provides work for two million people and accounts for over ten percent of the gross domestic product.

The North African country has a pleasantly warm climate even during the winter months. For divers, the Red Sea offers some of the most spectacular dive sites in the world.

